Dr. Melisa Nika, MD
Overview
Dr. Melisa Nika, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Nika works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
-
2
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - West Bloomfield7230 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-5100Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday11:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent.
About Dr. Melisa Nika, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Albanian and Italian
- 1932408515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nika has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nika accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nika works at
Dr. Nika has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nika speaks Albanian and Italian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Nika. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.