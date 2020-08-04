Overview

Dr. Meline Ponniah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Ponniah works at Comprehensive Woman's Care in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.