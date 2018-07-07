Dr. Melinda Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Wolf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with Montefiore Hosp
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 660, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 571-0019Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Melinda Wolf, MD19735 Germantown Rd Ste 255, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 571-0019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolf is a wonderful doctor. Very compassionate and very smart. I have been seeing Dr. Wolf for many years and she has helped me with Fibromyalgia and pain. She has given me a new lease on life. She is willing to go the extra mile to help you. I feel so much better after working with her. She seems to have that one in a million special touch and I am so thankful I have her as my Doctor.
About Dr. Melinda Wolf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1346365582
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.