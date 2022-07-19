Overview

Dr. Melinda Thacker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Thacker works at Associates In Otolaryngology in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.