Dr. Melinda Thacker, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melinda Thacker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Thacker works at Associates In Otolaryngology in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates In Otolaryngology
    100 MLK Jr Blvd, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 757-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 19, 2022
    Very happy I found Dr. Thacker and that she found the cancerous lesion hiding in my nasal cavity during an examination for a deviated septum. Everything turned out for the best thanks to her knowledge, skills and surgical treatment. I'm physically breathing easier with the septum fix and figuratively breathing easier knowing she skillfully removed the lesion and applied a graft with zero complications. I found her to be very personable and never felt rushed during any of my appointments. She explained everything great and told me what to expect during and after. Easiest review I've ever given.
    Steve H — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Melinda Thacker, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255579561
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeth Hosp Of Boston
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
    • Med Coll of WI
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
