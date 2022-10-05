Dr. Melinda Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Scott, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melinda Scott, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, Springfield140 W Main St Ste 110, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 280-4988Wednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, South8255 Yankee St, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 280-4988Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit seeing dr scott she listened to my primary complaints which I couldn’t get my previous doctor of 5 months to do, she offered me some relief she was even able to get my mri approved, all this my first time seeing her, i was fighting for months for an approval for an mri.. Dr. Scott is a god send, I was so close to giving up and she definitely gave me hope, after going back n forth for over three months with no results , she got the job done in one visit, if that’s not the definition of results, I don’t know what is
About Dr. Melinda Scott, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
