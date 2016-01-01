Overview

Dr. Melinda Reed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carthage, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Ozarks Healthcare.



Dr. Reed works at Mercy Mccune-Brooks Spclty Clin in Carthage, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.