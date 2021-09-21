Dr. Melinda Nickels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Nickels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melinda Nickels, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Nickels works at
Locations
SWAT Surgical Associates LLP3509 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
22nd Street Office3610 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 776-4772
Lubbock Surgical Associates3611 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 799-7928
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nickels was thorough and professional. I had a perinatal skin cancer that she needed to surgically remove. She had to go back 3 times over the course of the year to get all the cancerous tissue. She explained after each biopsy why there was more to do. I trust her and will go back if I need any other kind of surgery. She is a no nonsense kind of communicator, tells it like it is. I also appreciated that she rescues and cares for animals.
About Dr. Melinda Nickels, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University Health Scis Center
- University of Mississippi
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nickels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickels has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nickels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nickels speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.