Dr. Melinda Musick, MD
Dr. Melinda Musick, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
R. Frank Roberts Jr. M.d. P.c.201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 410, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-3738
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best dermatologist I've ever seen! She goes the extra mile to make sure you get the needed treatment. She is also very up to date on dermatology. I would highly recommend her as a dermatologist.
About Dr. Melinda Musick, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ga
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Musick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musick has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Musick speaks German.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Musick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.