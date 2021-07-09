Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller-Thrasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD
Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Piedmont Hospital.
Innovative Women's Healthcare Solutions2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 650, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (678) 424-1123
Atlanta Pain and Spine Physicians LLC3200 Highlands Pkwy Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (770) 433-2300
Innovative Women's HealthCare Solutions3903 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 105, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 424-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Piedmont Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Miller-Thrasher's for several years now- she cared for me during a complicated pregnancy that resulted in the birth of my son! She also provided me with superior care before my pregnancy & thereafter. She is extremely knowledgeable about the management of fibroids and menopause so i have referred family members and friends to her for their treatment - they have all been satisfied with their care. Recently, I saw Dr. Miller-Thrasher for a plastic surgery consult. I was so anxious about the visit and shy to speak about the new topic. However, Dr. Miller-Thrasher (literally) welcomed me with open arms to a BEAUTIFUL med spa and discussed options with me that I had not considered beforehand. She took the time to consider how the surgery would affect me in the long run, how it may affect me having children in the future, and explained all the risk & benefits associated with the procedures. This gave me the comfort I needed to make the best decision.
About Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NY Hosp-Bellevue Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cornell University
