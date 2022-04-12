Dr. Melinda Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Mann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
1
Dialyze Direct Ny LLC4714 16th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 840-3535
2
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
3
Rais Mann & Shifrin Mds855 E 7th St Apt 1K, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 437-3131
4
Rais Mann & Shifrin Mds575 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 437-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to have a dnc. Had a bad experience a few years before with a different doctor. Dr Mann is caring, knowledgeable and has a very kind heart. She has a light hand and is extremely talented. Did a wonderful job. Thank you Dr Mann & thank God.
About Dr. Melinda Mann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1922092444
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mann speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.