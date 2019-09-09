Dr. Melinda Loveless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loveless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Loveless, MD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Loveless, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Loveless works at
Locations
Univ. of Washington Medical Center
3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Spine Center at Harborview
913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Sports Medicine Center at Harborview
915 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Great doctor and amazing person. Very skilled
About Dr. Melinda Loveless, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1922324540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
