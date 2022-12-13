Dr. Melinda Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Lawrence, MD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Lawrence, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Locations
Dr. Ankit Maheshwari11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3771Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have to admit I am quite confused by the 1 star ratings for Dr. Lawrence. I switched from another provider who recently only started seeing patients on the West Side. On my first visit, for which I got an appointment the following week, I found her to be attentive to my needs, considerate of my concerns, and knowledgeable about my case, (she read my chart before my visit.) I was scheduled for my second back injection within 10 days of my first visit, and I just returned from a very successful procedure with Dr. Lawrence . I find her to have a wonderful bedside manner. No Physician has an hour anymore to spend with a single patient. But, I hever felt rushed, talked down to, or dismissed. Yes, I saw a resident, but Dr. Lawrence did the procedure If you want narcotic pain relief, don't see a "real" pain management specialist. They will always prescribe non-narcotic pain management- that's made clear on your first appointment with anyone in any major pain management department.
About Dr. Melinda Lawrence, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1023261476
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
