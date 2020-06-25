See All General Surgeons in Venice, FL
Dr. Melinda Hart, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melinda Hart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Hart works at 21st Century Oncology in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Venice
    195 Center Rd Ste B, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 492-6227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr Hart is excellent. You will find that she explains everything you need to know. I had 2 pages of questions , some had 3 parts and she answered everyone before I could even ask her. I dont think you will find a better breast cancer surgeon then Dr. Hart
    Cindy Veness — Jun 25, 2020
    About Dr. Melinda Hart, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689624207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education

