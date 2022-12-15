Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO
Overview
Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO is a Dermatologist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 593-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany401 W 4th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 518-4012Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Annual visit for wellness. As usual, the staff was proficient and professional. Dr. Greenfield was spot on. All my concerns were addressedin a thorough, non-condenscending manner. All medical interactions should be like this.
About Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841285723
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenfield using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.