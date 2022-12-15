Overview

Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO is a Dermatologist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Greenfield works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra in Ponte Vedra, FL with other offices in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.