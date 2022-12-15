See All Dermatologists in Ponte Vedra, FL
Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO

Dermatology
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO is a Dermatologist in Ponte Vedra, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Greenfield works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra in Ponte Vedra, FL with other offices in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra
    520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 593-9797
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany
    401 W 4th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 518-4012
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Annual visit for wellness. As usual, the staff was proficient and professional. Dr. Greenfield was spot on. All my concerns were addressedin a thorough, non-condenscending manner. All medical interactions should be like this.
    About Dr. Melinda Greenfield, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1841285723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

