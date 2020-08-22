Overview

Dr. Melinda Schalow, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Schalow works at Medical Office Building in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.