Dr. Melinda Frame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Frame, MD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Frame, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. Frame works at
Locations
-
1
Mobile Obgyn PC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B321, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frame?
Very attentive and compassionate
About Dr. Melinda Frame, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1548581523
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frame works at
Dr. Frame has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.