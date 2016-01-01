Dr. Fierros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melinda Fierros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melinda Fierros, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Fierros works at
Locations
Total Insight Psychiatric Services6333 De Zavala Rd Ste A236, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 399-2740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melinda Fierros, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1861575656
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
