Overview

Dr. Melinda Collins, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at HackensackUMG Paramus, NJ in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.