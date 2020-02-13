Dr. Melinda Collins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Collins, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I visit Dr. Collins routinely for my lupus and she is the best. It took me years and multiple doctors until I got diagnosed, but she listened to and noted all of my concerns and symptoms, put the pieces together quickly and got me on the right treatment path.
About Dr. Melinda Collins, DO
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.