Dr. Melinda Afzal, MD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Afzal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Afzal works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Obgyn Howard County6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 107, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 367-4700
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Obstetrics and Gynecology Odenton1132 Annapolis Rd Ste 203, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (443) 367-4700
Genuine Groups Inc.8115 Maple Lawn Blvd, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (240) 459-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afzal is professional, knowledgeable and easy to talk to. I felt at home around her - something I think is important for an ObGyn. She is definitely a keeper !
About Dr. Melinda Afzal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255586509
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afzal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afzal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afzal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afzal works at
Dr. Afzal has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afzal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Afzal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afzal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afzal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afzal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.