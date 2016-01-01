Dr. Melina Kibbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kibbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melina Kibbe, MD
Dr. Melina Kibbe, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2714
UNC Hospitals Vascular Interventional Radiology Clinic101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-8778
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639266166
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Med Ctr Of Northwestern, Vascular Surgery Univ Hlth Ctr Of Pittsburgh, General Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
