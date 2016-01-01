Overview

Dr. Melina Aguinaga-Meza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from San Fernando Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Aguinaga-Meza works at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe in Warrensville Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Long QT Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.