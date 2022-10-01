See All Otolaryngologists in White Plains, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Tan-Geller works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Polyp, Nosebleed and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains
    222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 949-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vocal Cord Polyp
Nosebleed
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Polyp
Nosebleed
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)

Treatment frequency



Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548318017
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan-Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan-Geller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan-Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan-Geller works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tan-Geller’s profile.

    Dr. Tan-Geller has seen patients for Vocal Cord Polyp, Nosebleed and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan-Geller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan-Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan-Geller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan-Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan-Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

