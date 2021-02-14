Dr. Melhem Dandan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melhem Dandan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melhem Dandan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.
Steward Women's Health Associates San Antonio7430 Barlite Blvd Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions
- 2 7003 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 333-4700
It's been about 4 years since my baby girl was born but even till this day I would say Dr.Dandan is one of the best doctors I ever met he was real attentive and even got after my wife when her iron was low and my baby wasn't gaining weight which shows he has empathy and really cares about what he does which is hard to say about others 5 Stars definitely and will return if we have to!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1053393520
- Kern Medical Center
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Damascus University
- Family Practice
Dr. Dandan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dandan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dandan has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dandan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dandan speaks Arabic and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandan.
