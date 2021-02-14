Overview

Dr. Melhem Dandan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Dandan works at Steward Women's Health Associates San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.