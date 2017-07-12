Overview

Dr. Meletios Karas, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Karas works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.