Dr. Melek Kayser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melek Kayser, MD
Overview
Dr. Melek Kayser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Kayser works at
Locations
-
1
Image By Design20905 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 300, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 772-0727
-
2
Image By Design Plastic Surgery29167 Jefferson Ave Apt 1, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 776-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kayser?
What an amazing doctor with amazing staff. I had breast augmentation with Dr. Kayser and I have never been happier. They look wonderful, I feel great and the whole office works with you to make you feel cared for and comfortable. They make you feel like you are their only patient from consult to follow-ups after surgery (and I know he is a very busy and popular surgeon). I believe he is one of the best at what he does which is why I healed so quickly with no complications. Thank you !!
About Dr. Melek Kayser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588657712
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- St John Hosp & Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayser works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.