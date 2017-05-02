Dr. Meleen Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meleen Chuang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meleen Chuang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chuang works at
Locations
Nyu Lutheran Family Health Centers Brooklyn-chinese5008 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 210-1030
Montefiore Medical Center1695 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Children's Health Services5610 2ND AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7942Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 5:15pmFriday9:00am - 5:15pm
Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9648
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She operates on my mom and really took excellent care of her. My mom trusts her and we really had such a lovely experience before and after surgery. I highly recommend her to anyone that wants a great doc in the bronx
About Dr. Meleen Chuang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851614507
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chuang has seen patients for C-Section, Amniocentesis and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.
