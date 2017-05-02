Overview

Dr. Meleen Chuang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chuang works at Nyu Lutheran Family Health Centers Brooklyn-chinese in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Amniocentesis and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.