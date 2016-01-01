Overview

Dr. Melecio Medina, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Medina works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Institute at Renaissance in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.