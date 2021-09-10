Overview

Dr. Melecio Apostol, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockport, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Apostol works at Dr. Melecio Apostol, MD in Rockport, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.