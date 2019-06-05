Overview

Dr. Melchor Cardenas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Cardenas works at Laredo Minor Emergency Clinic in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.