Dr. Melany Furimsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melany Furimsky, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Outer Banks Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Carolina Rehabilitation and Wellness Center Pllc2010 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-0601
Pitt County Anesthesia Assoc2080 W Arlington Blvd Ste B, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-2140
- The Outer Banks Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346301041
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Furimsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furimsky accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furimsky has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furimsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Furimsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furimsky.
