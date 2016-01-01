Overview

Dr. Melany Castillo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Castillo works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Institute in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.