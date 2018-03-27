See All Podiatric Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Podiatric Surgery
Overview

Dr. Melannie White, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. 

Dr. White works at DePaul Community Health Centers in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daughters of Charity Health Center - Carrollton Pharmacy
    3201 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 207-3060
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dcsno Pharmacy-noe
    5630 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 248-5357
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Timeless Rx LLC
    1970 N Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 985-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melannie White, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1235417452
    NPI Number
