Dr. Melanie Zermeno, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Zermeno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 414, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 569-0237
-
2
Dr. Melanie R. Zermeno4001 W Alameda Ave Ste 102, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 569-0237
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melanie Zermeno, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447336748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zermeno accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zermeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zermeno. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zermeno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zermeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zermeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.