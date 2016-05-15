Dr. Melanie Zahner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Zahner, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Zahner, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Charles, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2435 Dean St Unit E, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 443-7800
-
2
Womens Health Care of Hinsdale Sc908 N Elm St Ste 300, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 455-1756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zahner is a great doctor. She takes time to focus on you and your questions.
About Dr. Melanie Zahner, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1487655684
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Dermatology
