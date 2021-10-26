Dr. Zabow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Zabow, MD
Dr. Melanie Zabow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zabow works at
Kaiser Permanente Aliso Viejo Medical Offices24502 Pacific Park Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 425-3248
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Kaiser Permanente
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Zabow is an excellent doctor very knowledgeable in her field. She listens and addresses any concerns and is great with any follow up care. She deserves a 5 star rating.
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801915954
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zabow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabow works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.