Dr. Melanie Whitten, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Whitten, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
-
1
Regency Skin Institute Pllc10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 243-9077Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Piedmont Physicians Breast1279 Highway 54 W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-5710
- 3 2300 Manchester Expy Ste A001, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-3243
-
4
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 596-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melanie Whitten, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1124377767
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitten has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.