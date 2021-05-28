See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Melanie Whitten, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Melanie Whitten, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Whitten works at Mussman PLLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Regency Skin Institute Pllc
    10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 243-9077
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Piedmont Physicians Breast
    1279 Highway 54 W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 719-5710
  3. 3
    2300 Manchester Expy Ste A001, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-3243
  4. 4
    St. Francis Hospital
    2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 596-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Melanie Whitten, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1124377767
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whitten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitten has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

