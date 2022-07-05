Dr. Melanie Warycha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warycha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Warycha, MD
Dr. Melanie Warycha, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Had MOHS Surgery for a basal cell carcinoma. An elderly man in the waiting room told me she saved his life from a melanoma skin cancer, and I told him that she saved my life from basal cell carcinoma. My family practice and dermatologist hand picked her to do my MOHS Surgery. She had a very gentle touch and explained everything to me in advance. The nurses and office staff were all very supportive and kind. The waiting room and doctors' exam/operating suites were immaculate. Everyone was committed to observing COVID-19 protocols. Am a self-confessed medical/dental coward, and I definitely will return if I have another skin cancer.
About Dr. Melanie Warycha, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1588825830
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
