Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Sacred Heart1025 Beal Pkwy NW Ste D, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 416-7606
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Davis Highway4501 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-9000
-
3
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Mobile Highway4929 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32506 Directions (850) 453-3281
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Great doctor! She has moved. How do I find her?
About Dr. Melanie Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205070083
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.