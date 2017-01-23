See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Melanie Tew, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melanie Tew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. Tew works at Peace Psychiatry in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Peace Psychiatry
    1520 Sunday Dr Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 798-5727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2017
    I've been fortunate to find Dr. Tew after moving to Cary from Florida. Dr. Tew is a devoted practitioner, dedicated to the improvement of her patients. She is approachable while she is professional ensuring a comfortable atmosphere for anyone to be able to speak with her and request her consult. I am thankful for having Dr. Tew as my doctor.
    Judy Rae Miller in Cary, NC — Jan 23, 2017
    About Dr. Melanie Tew, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356394704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Tew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tew has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

