Overview

Dr. Melanie Tew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.



Dr. Tew works at Peace Psychiatry in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.