Dr. Melanie Story, MD

Family Medicine
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Melanie Story, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Story works at Genesis 1 Health, Louisville, KY in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Genesis 1 Health, Louisville, KY
    175 S English Station Rd Ste 223, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 890-4242
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Weight Loss
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2019
    Are you still not filing insurance? We miss you greatly!!!
    — Jan 17, 2019
    About Dr. Melanie Story, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447203724
    Education & Certifications

    • University Louisville School Of Med
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Story, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Story is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Story has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Story has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Story works at Genesis 1 Health, Louisville, KY in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Story’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Story. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Story.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Story, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Story appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

