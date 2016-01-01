Dr. Smith accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melanie Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Memorial Division of Hospital Medicine211 E Ontario St Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
About Dr. Melanie Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1649598889
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- New York University Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
