Dr. Melanie Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Smith works at Arkansas Ear Nose & Throat in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.