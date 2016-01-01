Overview

Dr. Melanie Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Schwartz works at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.