Dr. Melanie Schatz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Endodontic Specialist P.c.85 Old Eagle School Rd, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 688-3744
Great Valley Obgyn495 Thomas Jones Way Ste 210, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 280-3636
Main Line OB/GYN4 Industrial Blvd Ste 110, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 688-3744
Main Line OB/GYN599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 454-7787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Schatz is knowledgeable, as well as, personable. She listened to my concerns and offered options instead of dismissing my symptoms as a result of aging. I highly recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104844372
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
