Dr. Melanie Rohr, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Rohr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Nmc Health, Salina Regional Health Center, St. Catherine Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic of Kansas1921 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 612-4815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nmc Health
- Salina Regional Health Center
- St. Catherine Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rohr has been my Rhuematoloigst for a few years now, and I trust 100% to provide me the best care! She really cares for her patient's answers all your questions.. Is quick to help. Her office staff is top notch as well. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Melanie Rohr, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1710276415
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology At The University Of Nebraska Medical Center
- Internal Medicine At Loyola University In Chicago
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
