Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD

General Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. Lyden works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 17, 2016
I can't begin to express what an amazing surgeon Dr Richards is. She performed a total thyroidectomy on me and it went so smooth. My incision is so small, truly amazing. Her team and she herself was so caring and spent a lot of time with me as well as follow up visits in the hospital. My surgery was such a great experience and I highly recommend her. She's done over 3000 thyroidectomies and is beyond amazing. Mayo Clinic is an amazing place, will do all future surgeries there.
MMeinig in Illinois — Oct 17, 2016
About Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD

  • General Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1780791707
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • University of Michigan Hospitals
  • Gundersen Luth Med Ctr
  • Gundersen Luth Med Ctr
  • General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lyden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lyden works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Lyden’s profile.

Dr. Lyden has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

