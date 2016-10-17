Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Lyden works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyden?
I can't begin to express what an amazing surgeon Dr Richards is. She performed a total thyroidectomy on me and it went so smooth. My incision is so small, truly amazing. Her team and she herself was so caring and spent a lot of time with me as well as follow up visits in the hospital. My surgery was such a great experience and I highly recommend her. She's done over 3000 thyroidectomies and is beyond amazing. Mayo Clinic is an amazing place, will do all future surgeries there.
About Dr. Melanie Lyden, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1780791707
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Gundersen Luth Med Ctr
- Gundersen Luth Med Ctr
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lyden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyden works at
Dr. Lyden has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.