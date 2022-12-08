Overview

Dr. Melanie Prince, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Prince works at Melanie Prince, MD PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.