Dr. Melanie Prince, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Prince, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
Melanie Prince MD PA8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 150, Little Rock, AR 72227 Directions (501) 225-3333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr prince and her staff are absolutely amazing! My surgery went so well! I’m so happy with my results!!! Highly recommend They were easy to get in touch with on all the question I had! Any future surgeries I may need will be with her again!
About Dr. Melanie Prince, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033318589
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prince has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prince accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prince has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.