Dr. Phan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
Glendale Health Center501 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 500-5785
Midvalley Comprehensive Health Center7515 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 947-4079
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She continues to provide the intense medical care I need as I suffer from a rare disease. She's friendly and takes interest in my well-being. I am very happy to know her and call her my doctor.
About Dr. Melanie Phan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144230897
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
