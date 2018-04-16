Dr. Melanie Petro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Petro, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Petro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They completed their fellowship with Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
Locations
Petro Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa905 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 824-6334
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petro does excellent work. No one has ever been able to tell that I’ve had work done not even my kids. He office staff is young but I wouldn’t say they’re rude or mean.
About Dr. Melanie Petro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic
- University of Mississippi
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Petro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Petro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petro.
