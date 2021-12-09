Overview

Dr. Melanie Patton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anthem, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Patton works at HonorHealth Medical Group - Gavilan Peak - Primary and Immediate Care in Anthem, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.